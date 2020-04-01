Wilkes University postpones commencement

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University has postponed its spring commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 16, Interim President Paul S. Adams announced Wednesday.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that we cannot hold commencement on May 16. This is not what any of us wanted, but it is the best option to continue to keep our campus community healthy and safe,” Adams wrote.

He continued:

“Unfortunately, we can’t name a date until we have more clarity regarding COVID-19, but we are considering a variety of options. Please know that your caps and gowns will be mailed to your home address.

“Though our spring commencement ceremonies will be delayed, the date on which degrees are conferred, May 16, goes unchanged, as long as students’ academic requirements are met,” Adams added.

“This is an unfortunate sacrifice we are all being forced to accept, but in so doing we are acting to save lives,” he concluded, adding that “we are absolutely committed to holding a ceremony – with all of the fanfare to which Wilkes students are accustomed – when it is safe to do so.”