Additional nominees added to www.501cFree.info project

Additional area nonprofit groups have been added to the list of nominees for a local project to raise funds for organizations whose own fundraisers and events have been canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

501cFree Raise to the Finish, an initiative of the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre being chaired by Elyse Wilson and co-chair Jason Nataupsky, gives the public the chance to vote for a nominated nonprofit to receive promotional assistance, fundraising help and donations. It began virtually on April 1 at www.501cFree.info.

Only one organization will win a grand prize, but all will benefit with promotional fundraising assistance and donations.

Since the Times Leader first ran a story on the project last week, additional nominees have been added to the list, which can be found below.

“The Westmoreland Club has been a cornerstone of Wilkes-Barre since 1873, known mostly for fine dining and elegant events,” Wilson said. “Last year I was tasked with bringing to life an integral part of the Westmoreland Club’s Vision, ‘We care about and influence our surrounding community and engage in philanthropic outreach.’”

What does the winning organization get?

A $5,000 credit toward hosting a fundraising event at the Westmoreland Club, in addition to being the 2020 beneficiary of the club’s women’s committee’s “Acts of Kindness” event in December, which last year raised more than $5,000.

The nonprofits will participate in a competition where anyone in the world can vote for them thanks to the Luzerne Foundation’s secure voting portal.

There are two rounds of voting: April 1-30 and July 1-30, and all that is required to vote is a donation of $5 or $10 (depending on the round). The second round of voting is for the top 15 organizations.

Then, a reveal party will be held at the Westmoreland Club on Aug. 15, at which the winner will be announced.

But, every participating organization seemingly wins thanks to companies like Westmoreland Worldwide, MLB Advertising and Omnitized, which will provide each with a media kit to help promote themselves on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and e-mail. This will help the companies spread their messages to the community while asking for votes.

It’s a win-win for all parties, including Wilson and Nataupsky, who are enlisting the help of the Westmoreland Club’s network to generate support.

“Through our vast network of business professionals and community resources, ever-willing to give back, we found an exciting way to engage, enrich and elevate our local non-profits,” Wilson said. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this movement.”

Nataupsky echoed those sentiments.

“It’s rare that you are given the unique opportunity to utilize an establishment like the Westmoreland Club, to help directly benefit some of the best organizations that make our tight knit community so wonderful,” he said.

To learn more or vote for a nonprofit, visit www.501cFree.info.

The nonprofits

The updated list of nominees: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Blue Chip Animal Refuge, Brighter Journeys, Candy’s Place, CASA of Luzerne County, Catherine McAuley Center, Community Services for Sight, Dress for Success for Luzerne County, Educational Opportunity Centers of PA, Helping Hands Society, Helping Hands Society in Hazleton, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, I’m Big Now, Junior Achievement of Northeast PA, Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA, Keystone Mission, Kiss Theatre, Leadership Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center, Luzerne County Historical Society, Maternal and Family Health Services, McGlynn Center, Mureille’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, NEPA Inclusive, North Branch Land Trust, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Northeast Sight Services, Osterhout Free Library, Pathways Unplanned Pregnancy Help Center, Puck Cancer, Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue, Ruth’s Place, Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Social Fabric Collective, SPCA of Luzerne County, The Jump Start Cart, The Lands at Hillside Farms, Think Pink Foundation, United Way of Wyoming Valley, Victims Resource Center, Volunteers in Medicine, Westmoreland Club Charitable Foundation, Whiskers World, Inc., Wilkes Barre YMCA, Wyoming Free Library, Wyoming Seminary, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity.