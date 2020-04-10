WWE event at Mohegan Sun Arena postponed until Oct. 30

April 10, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — The WWE Monday Night Raw event, originally scheduled for Monday, May 11t, at Mohegan Sun Arena, has been postponed and rescheduled to WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 30.

All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

For complete event details, please visit the website at: www.mohegansunarenapa.com.