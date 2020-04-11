Coronavirus complications claims Penn State WB coach

Leroy “Pops” Hammett

A volunteer assistant basketball coach at Penn State Wilkes-Barre has died due to complications of coronavirus, according to a post on the school’s website.

Leroy “Pops” Hammett died recently had assisted his son, Penn State Wilkes-Barre head coach LeShawn Hammett, for five years at the school’s campus in Lehman Township.

“‘Pops’ was very well respected on campus and challenged our student-athletes everyday,” Athletic Director, Scott Miner said on Monday. “He treated everyone with respect but demanded discipline in the basketball program.” “Our student-athletes looked up to him and listened closely when he spoke. A true gentleman and terrific role model to everyone.”

Leroy also spent four seasons working with his son at Cecil College.

“‘Pops’ always expressed to me the things that were most important to him, his faith, his family, his friends, academics, and basketball,” said Scott Miner.