Firefighters battle blaze at Edwardsville scrapyard

April 14, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

EDWARDSVILLE — Black smoke could be seen for miles due to a fire inside Valenti’s Scrapyard on Route 11 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scrapyard just after 8 a.m. The fire was contained to debris near the entrance to the scrapyard.

An excavator was used to remove burning debris as firefighters hit the flames with water.

Tanker trucks from Back Mountain and Larksville were used to transport water from a hydrant in front of Long John Silvers restaurant about 100 yards away in front of the Mark II Plaza.

Route 11 remained open.