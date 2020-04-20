Luzerne County seeking grant to restore historic deer statue

Luzerne County government is seeking a grant to restore the historic courthouse deer statue.

Initiated before the coronavirus pandemic, the grant-seeking plan was noted in the county’s newly released monthly division head report for March.

Located on the south lawn of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, the cast iron deer is the oldest public sculpture in the city, dating back to 1866. It was moved from Public Square in the city’s downtown to River Street around the time the courthouse opened in June 1909, news accounts say.

Robert Wood & Company of Philadelphia, which built an iron fence surrounding the county’s third courthouse on Public Square, had produced the statue as a bonus. The sculpture has become so iconic, it was featured in at least two postcards of the county courthouse around 1940 and 1943. Many Wyoming Valley residents have posed with the deer in photographs over the years.

If the grant is received, the plan is to strip and clean the sculpture and apply a new finished surface, the division report said.

River Common repairs

Bid submissions are under review for a project to clean black streaks on the River Common portal walls and perform other repairs at the county-owned recreation complex along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre, the division report says.

County Engineer Lawrence Plesh has said stains on the stone walls of the park’s levee portal openings have become unsightly and must be removed. The project also will replace sidewalk and wall joints and fix cracks in granite steps.

Unveiled in 2009, the park will require periodic maintenance because it is an outdoor facility exposed to the elements, Plesh said.

The administration wants to pay for the work with a portion of the county’s annual natural-gas recreation funding. The county has received approximately $228,600 to $307,600 from natural gas drilling annually since the state authorized such earmarks under Act 13 in 2012, with some used for black fly spraying and recreation grants to outside entities.

Hanover Industrial

The county is seeking bids for a bus shelter and multimodal improvement project along county-owned roads at the Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township, including New Commerce Boulevard.

Two grants were awarded for the project last year — $260,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission and $200,000 from the state. With a required $60,000 county match factored in, the project will total $520,000, officials have said.

No bus shelters are located in the industrial park, which contains 70 businesses employing approximately 4,000, the county administration has said.

Construction is expected to commence this year, the division report said.

Bids are due May 14. The project will involve the construction of 13 bus stop pads with shelters and sidewalk/curb enhancements, the bid posting says.

Parking lot repairs

The county plans to proceed with parking lot restoration projects at two sites — the courthouse annex on River Street and human services building on Pennsylvania Avenue, both in Wilkes-Barre, the division report says.

But based on bid tallies, additional funding must be obtained to complete parking lot repairs at three other county-owned properties on Water Street, also in Wilkes-Barre, it said. Those properties: central court, the Emergency Management Agency and Bernard C. Brominski Building.

The projects involve restoration, crack and surface sealing and line painting.

