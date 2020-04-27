South Main St. paving project in Wilkes-Barre to begin

April 27, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — A paving project for a section of South Main Street will begin Tuesday.

The roadway from Public Square to Ross Street will be resurfaced, Mayor George Brown said Monday.

“We’re starting to open a lot of roadwork projects,” Brown said. Other projects are scheduled for South Wilkes-Barre and the Rolling Mill Hill sections of the city, he said.

The first phase of the South Main Street project will be milling and grinding of the existing asphalt. The contractor won’t be able to pave until the weather warms up enough for the asphalt manufacturing plant to produce it, Brown said.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane while the project is underway, Brown said.