Suspect in NY shooting captured in Wilkes-Barre

April 28, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted for a shooting in Rochester, N.Y., that left a man in critical condition last week was captured in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane in a news release stated Alexander James Casciani McElroy, 24, was captured at a residence on Meyers Court at about 4:30 p.m.

McElroy was turned over to Wilkes-Barre police for processing before he was arraigned just after midnight by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre.

McElroy was charged as a fugitive from justice on the Rochester arrest warrant charging him with criminal attempt to commit homicide. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

An extradition hearing is scheduled May 1 before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Pane in the news release stated Rochester police investigated a shooting on Driniger Place on April 19. As a result of the investigation by Rochester police, an arrest warrant was issued for McElroy.

Investigators in Rochester learned McElroy had prior addresses in Wilkes-Barre where he was captured.

WHAM-TV, an ABC affiliate in Rochester, reported on April 20 that a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was driven in a private vehicle to Highland Hospital in Rochester and was listed in critical condition.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use of violence against victims occurs. By working with out law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure,” Pane stated in the news release.