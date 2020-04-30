Survey findings released of older adults during COVID-19 pandemic

Torres

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Council on Aging Executive Director Faith Haeussler Thursday released the findings of a survey done with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging that determined that there was an immediate need to better understand the landscape that older adults are navigating during the COVID-19 crisis.

The two agencies released the findings of a statewide survey conducted by PCoA to assess the status, needs and interests of older adults during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The survey inquired about food access, public risk factors and social connection.

The brief online survey, conducted during the first week of April in both English and Spanish, drew more than 3,700 responses from older adults across Pennsylvania.

The survey included questions on how often the older adult communicates with people outside their home, technologies they are using to connect, how often they are leaving their home during the pandemic and their primary reasons for doing so.

COVID-19 is a virus that vastly and disproportionately affects older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults are much more at risk of fatality — 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults aged 65 and older. In Pennsylvania, the majority of COVID-19-related hospitalizations are of people aged 65 and older.

“The PCoA determined that there was an immediate need to better understand the landscape that older adults in Pennsylvania are navigating during this crisis,” Haeussler said. “The overwhelming response we received to the survey provides a wealth of insights into their living situations, how they’re getting their needs met, what types of risks they’re taking, what types of activities matter most to them, how connected or isolated they feel, and where they could use some extra help.”

Those aged 60-80 made up 81% of the survey respondents. Those who are over the age of 80 made up 17%. This mirrors the Pennsylvania population of older adults, according to the US Census.

Some of the major findings are:

• Older adults, on average, are going out almost twice weekly to get groceries.

• Older adults are also going to the pharmacy at high numbers, even though almost all pharmacies have offered delivery and drive-through options for shopping and prescription-filling.

• Adults aged 85 and older reported that senior centers were the third source they relied on for their community connection. The first two were family and religious institutions.

• Almost 6% of the “oldest” older adults (91 years and older) reported that they still attended religious events.

• Fewer than 20% of the “oldest” older adults have access to smartphones, but more than 20% stated that they were interested in virtual connections.

The survey revealed differences among age groups and rural and urban settings in how older adults connect with their communities, how they access food and what technologies they use to stay connected.

Several themes emerged highlighting areas where older adults can be supported during this pandemic and in the future. Some of these themes and related recommendations include:

• Evaluating how older adults can access food more safely

• Implementing services and support to maintain communication with older adults and minimize social isolation

• Increasing access to virtual connectivity across the commonwealth for older adults

“The Wolf Administration and the Department of Aging are keenly aware that food access, community connections and social isolation have and will continue to be issues affecting older adults’ well-being and quality of life,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres. “The responses drawn by this survey, in real time during this pandemic, present an opportunity for us to deepen our collective understanding of these major issues and engage with partners to develop thoughtful, creative and effective solutions.”

