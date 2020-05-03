Beyond the Byline: Books, books and more books

May 2, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — It seems that we are faced with bad news on a daily, even hourly, basis during this COVID-19 pandemic.

This week was no exception, even with a glimmer of hope that there may be a leveling off of coronavirus cases and soon, perhaps, a decline.

But mixed in with the seemingly never-ending parade of cancellations, postponements and closures, cam the news that the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library announced that the 44th Annual Book Sale, originally scheduled for June 13-20 has been postponed until further notice due the coronavirus pandemic.

The group hopes to reschedule the popular sale this fall. An announcement will be made on those plans as soon as possible, and because the sale will be rescheduled, an alternate site will be necessary.

The Book Sale is the annual main fundraiser of the Friends of the Osterhout Library — raising money that is desperately needed and always put to good use to keep the building operating and to purchase needed equipment.

In the last 43 years the Friends have donated more than $535,000 to the Osterhout Library from funds raised at the Annual Book Sale.

The library basement is where some 60,000-plus books, DVDs and other items are stored for the sale They are stacked in boxes — self-isolating as we say, in the cold, dank basement of the library.

I’ve been in that basement where those books wait to be set free from their current dismal residence in the bowels of the old library, soon to be purchased and taken to a new home where they will be appreciated time and again. They will again enlighten young and old for generations to come.

The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library was formed shortly after the Agnes Flood of 1972 and the group began by raising funds to help the library recoup its losses.

The money raised used to purchase items that are not usually in the library’s budget. Over the years, the book sale has paid for a lawn mower, a computer, shelving and a baby changing table for the rest room.

There are always books to interest even the most passive reader, and there are classics for the most passionate learner. Everything from mysteries to novels to biographies to books on history, cooking, art, music, humor, home improvement, sports, health, business, theater, science fiction and children’s books.

Something for everyone.

Irene Martin has been the volunteer coordinator for the book sale for years.

“The library is such an asset to the community,” Martin told me one year as we stood in the basement. “It is so important. I would do anything to help the library, as would all of our volunteers.”

As Martin and I spoke amid stone support pillars and incandescent and fluorescent lights that illuminated the dark repository of tables, shelves and boxes that held the books that awaited a new home. You could feel their longing to be held again, to be opened and to be read and appreciated once more.

I attend the book sale every year, always finding bargains for myself, friends and family,

When I was there last year I watched the shoppers and the volunteers and I got a good feeling for the books themselves.

I realize books don’t have a heart beat and they aren’t living creatures, but they sure do provide a lot for us.

Books, if just given the chance, bring us so much joy. They take us to far away places and adventures.

Books teach us about people, places and things. Our children and grandchildren learn from them, whether it be ABCs, or the colors of the rainbow. We can buy books for the valued words linked together to tell stories, or we can buy them for their spectacular pictures

They all should find a new home. They all should be given the chance to be appreciated once more.Let’s hope the book sale does happen in the fall.

We can read to learn, or we can read to appreciate other viewpoints. Books challenge us that way. They are there for all of us to read, digest and learn.

Go to the Osterhout Book Sale when it is finally held. Recycle these wonderful books. Help the library grow.

The Osterhout Free Library was established in 1889 and it remains a needed and valued resource in the community.

May the Friends of the Osterhout always be at its side.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]

