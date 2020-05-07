Methamphetamine, firearm seized in drug arrest of Swoyersville man

SWOYERSVILLE — Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a man after serving a search warrant at an apartment on Watkins Street in Swoyersville allegedly finding methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm earlier this week.

Authorities say Michael Angelo Marchese, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility.

According to police, Kingston police and task force agents were conducting surveillance of an apartment in the 200 block of Watkins Street on Tuesday. Two people who exited the apartment and drove away in a vehicle were stopped.

Authorities said a quantity of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment resulting in the discovery and seizure of quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, more than $2,500 and a handgun, authorities said.

Marchese was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Swoyersville police assisted in the investigation.