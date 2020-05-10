60 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County; total at 2,416

May 10, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 2,416.

The death toll remained at 111.

In Lackawanna County, there are now 1,172 confirmed cases and 117 deaths; in Monroe County, there are 1,218 cases and 64 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The state is reporting an increase of 19 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 3,759 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.