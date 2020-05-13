W-B Area graduation still June 5, but video work with students begins Monday

May 13, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School district still intends to have some sort of graduation ceremony June 5, and plans to begin production of a video ceremony Monday, Superintendent Brian Costello said Tuesday night.

Part of the plan, if possible, is to arrange to have individual students walk across a school stage alone in front of a camera, then edit all those solo walks into one video streamed on the official graduation day.

A traditional ceremony isn’t completely out of the question, it just won’t happen June 5, he said. “We are leaving dates open until the first week of August” to hold some type of traditional ceremony.

Because of the difficulty in doing any video with students from three high schools unable to gather, production is set to begin Monday. Students are already coming to schools individually to pick up caps and gowns, and the district continues to provide meals to families outside of schools. Setting up a time for individual students to don their gowns and walk across the stage of an empty auditorium for a short video — perhaps with one or two parents or guardians watching from a distance — is not a big step.

Costello stressed no diplomas will be officially awarded until June 5. In fact, the School Board has yet to approve the graduation list, an annual requirement. The board has scheduled a virtual meeting for May 27 at 6 p.m.

Districts both locally and statewide are grappling with the extraordinary circumstances of holding some sort of graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanover Area school District has been working on a graduation ceremony at the Garden Drive-in — an idea being adopted by districts in other states, according to news reports.

Other options are virtual graduation ceremonies and delaying ceremonies until later in the summer. Burke County Public Schools in North Carolina is talking about a live walk-through ceremony that would allow students and a few family members to follow a one-way route into and out of the school, including a photo-op walk across the stage.

According to northjersey.com, Ridgewood High School is planning something similar to what Wilkes-Barre Area is hoping to do: Having seniors dress in caps and gowns and walk individually across the stage for a video and photos to be edited into a presentation posted on the school’s YouTube accounted.

