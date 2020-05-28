Wilkes-Barre Township police seek identity of gunman

May 28, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are investigating a shooting in the East End Centre parking lot on Wednesday.

Police said a firearm was discharged in the vicinity of U-Haul self storage at about 3 p.m.

Based on statements from witnesses and surveillance video, police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Police described the gunman as a black male, medium to heavy set, wearing a white hat, dark T-shirt, tan pants and black shoes with white socks driving a silver BMW sedan with a moon roof and possibly a front license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call township police detectives at 570-208-4635 ext. 250.