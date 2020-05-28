Wilkes-Barre Township police seek identity of gunman

Having a strong interest in heavy metal music, Michael Raimondi was looking forward to attending the KISS concert at Montage Mountain in July 2000.

Raimondi was going to the concert with family and friends.

“It was his birthday present, the night of the concert was on his birthday,” said his sister, Liz Raimondi.

Raimondi was 22 when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the area of Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and Johnson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township on May 28, 2000. He died several hours later at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

No arrests has been made.

“Twenty years is a long time waiting to hear something, and we still have hope to hear something,” Liz Raimondi said, noting she has not spoken with police in nearly five years about the investigation.

Raimondi, of Heather Highlands in Jenkins Township, was out with family and friends at the Ashley Firemen’s Bazaar the night of May 27 into May 28.

Liz Raimondi, whose child was 2-years-old at the time, left the bazaar about 10 p.m. and wanted her brother to leave with her.

“He wanted to stay. He was drinking and was going to get a ride home. We hugged and he said he will see me tomorrow. He promised me he would be home,” Liz Raimondi said.

She claimed her brother got a ride from a friend who dropped him off in the area where the former Mark II Restaurant was once located. She said her brother believed another friend was having food at Perkins Restaurant and walked across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard when he was struck.

“There are so many details that don’t make sense,” Liz Raimondi said. “I’ve heard excuses he got in a fight and was kicked out of the car. I also heard he wanted to get out.”

Wilkes-Barre Township police Det. Charles Dyanick said the investigation remains active and is being led by Det. Lea Ann Reh.

Dyanick said the area where Raimondi was struck is heavily traveled during the day and dimly lit at night. More than seven years after Raimondi was killed, Ronald Lloyd George, 63, was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash along the same stretch of the boulevard on Nov. 2, 2007.

No charges have been filed as a result of George’s death.

Dyanick further said a 1998 Ford Explorer, which was destroyed in a garage fire on Conyngham Street, Ashley, about 21 hours after Raimondi was struck, was not connected to their investigation.

A description of the suspected vehicle that struck Raimondi was never known and Dyanick said there was no evidence from the vehicle recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call Det. Reh at 570-606-4878.