West Hazleton police arrest two people wanted by Bloomsburg police

June 2, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WEST HAZLETON — Borough police captured two people they say were wanted by Bloomsburg police on robbery related offenses.

Christopher Steimling, 36, of Scranton, and Debbie Spivey, 35, of Bloomsburg, were arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police stopped a vehicle driven by Steimling for unlawful equipment at about 10 p.m.

During a records search, police learned Steimling was wanted by Bloomsburg police on charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy and reckless endangering another person.

Spivey was also wanted by Bloomsburg police on charges of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of access device fraud.

Police arrested Spivey a short distance away from the traffic stop.

Court records say arrest warrants were issued for Steimling and Spivey for an incident that occurred May 15.

They were turned over to Bloomsburg police for court processing.