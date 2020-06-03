Greater Pittston YMCA begins reopening process

PITTSTON — After closing its facility in mid-March, the Greater Pittston YMCA reopened for child care on Monday, June 1, with additional reopening phases to follow in the coming weeks.
“As a steadfast institution for community programming, fitness, wellness, youth programming and childcare in our community we are ready to begin re-opening our facility for pool use, summer programming and childcare needs,” said Janelle Drach, Executive Director, Greater Pittston YMCA. “We have made it through many challenging times, none perhaps as impactful for our community as the current situation, but we are ready to start a slow re-opening to meet the needs of our community again.”
In preparation for reopening, guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.
The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices and as we move towards the green phase of re-opening more details will be announced on our website and to our members directly.
“As we phase back in with childcare and summer recreational programs, we will also begin to allow members to utilize the pool as well, with a reservation process for usage 5 days a week,” Drach said.
Wellness director, Michaelene Mecadon has also started to plan for the first phase of in-person instruction with a slate of outdoor fitness classes. Then, when the county is phased into “green,” we hope to re-locate those classes back into our facility with continued modifications for safety.
List of upcoming program openings:
• Summer Scholars Programming: Starts June 8 (Ages 3-5yrs)
• Pool Lane Reservations: Starts June 9
• Summer OFF Day Camp Programming: Starts June 15 (Ages 5-12yrs)
• Outdoor Fitness Classes: Starts June 15
More information on outdoor group exercise classes, will be announced the week of June 8. For more information on the pool, including safety protocols and lane reservations, contact Andrea Butchko, Aquatics Director, at [email protected]
For more information on summer day camp programs at the Greater Pittston YMCA, contact Bri Dugas, Childcare Director at [email protected] and for info on YMCA Camp Kresge, including safety protocols and registration information, contact Mike McElhinney, Senior Director of Camping Services, at [email protected]
A re-opening questionnaire for members is available on our membership page of our website. www.greaterpittstonymca.org. “This will allow us to hear directly from our membership about any of their questions or concerns in regards to protocols for re-opening and to engage with them on how we will do our best to ensure a safe and clean environment upon full reopening.” Lizz Elliott, Membership Director.
For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and program registration, contact Lizz Elliott, [email protected]