Bognet claims victory in 8th District GOP race

HAZLETON — With ballot counting still underway in Luzerne County, Jim Bognet is declaring victory in the six-way Republican race for the 8th District congressional nomination.

A release from Bognet’s press office said the declaration comes following the Associated Press’ 4:18 p.m. call of the race.

The race

Bognet has been locked in a contest for the nomination that pitted him against Mike Marsicano, Harry Haas, Earl Granville, Mike Cammisa and Teddy Daniels for the GOP nod to challenge Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, in November.

The 8th District encompasses all of Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties, as well as significant portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

Luzerne numbers

Nearly 40,000 Luzerne County residents ended up taking advantage of a new mail-in ballot option for Tuesday’s primary, and as of Wednesday afternoon only about half of those ballots had been counted.

According to the Luzerne County elections website, Bognet was leading in Luzerne County’s 157 precincts with 6,941 votes, or 37.96% of the total. Daniels was second with 4,428 votes (24.21%), while Marsicano (2,697/14.75%) and Haas (2,660/14.55%) were a close fourth and fifth, respectively. Granville (947/5.18%) and Cammisa (520/2.84%) rounded out the race, which also included 94 write-in votes.

But those numbers don’t include the mail-in ballots.

AP numbers

According to the AP’s summary of unofficial results in all the 8th District counties, here is how the race stands:

Bognet — 13,632

Daniels — 12,279

Haas — 4,203

Cammisa — 1,038

Bognet’s remarks

“For the grandson of an Italian immigrant coal miner from Hazleton to be chosen by the voters of NEPA as their Republican nominee for Congress is beyond humbling — it is the American Dream come to life. It’s an honor to be chosen by the hard working people of NEPA to be the GOP nominee, and one I take very seriously,” Bognet said in the statement released by his campaign.

“Together, we will turbocharge NEPA’s economy, reignite a blue-collar boom, and restore law and order to Pennsylvania and America,” he said.

“Together, we cannot be stopped, and we will Make America Great Again.”