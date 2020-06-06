Downtown business group discusses ways to come back after pandemic

WILKES-BARRE — The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Friday met for the first time since March 2, holding a virtual gathering to discuss the members’ needs and concerns, but more importantly, to gather together to get updated information on everybody.

“The last three months have been extraordinarily difficult for all of us,” said Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City partnership. “It has been a real challenge. Many of us have been suffering throughout this pandemic crisis.

Newman said the organization stands ready to help its members and to encourage people to support the local businesses now that Luzerne County has moved to the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan and, hopefully, will move to the green phase soon.

“We can’t control what has happened, but we can control the response,” Newman said. “As a community, we have been rallying effectively.”

As the organization sets out to plan events and support each other’s businesses, Newman said more discussion needs to occur on where to go when the county enters the green phase.

John Maday, president of the DWBBA, said planning needs to commence on deciding what events the group can effectively plan and implement.

“We have not given up on everything yet,” Maday said.

Newman said DCP has been working hand-in-hand with local governments by doing surveys and providing as many resources as possible.

”I won’t sugarcoat it — this has been a real challenge,” Newman said. “this crisis has kept people apart. We need to start planning to bring the downtown back.”

Newman cited some staggering statistics. He said a national survey done in April found that thousands of business owners across the country have had to shut down, or are facing closure. He said many businesses have seen their revenues cut in half and more.

Newman said Wilkes-Barre City, for instance, saw its parking meter revenue decline by 88 percent.

“That shows the stark lack of economic activity in the downtown during the pandemic,” Newman said.

On more positive note, Newman said many businesses have been offering take-out and curbside service and Barnes and Noble and Boscov’s have reopened.

“Many businesses will continue to struggle,” Newman said, citing the F.M. Kirby Center and Movies 14 as two critical downtown venues that have yet to be allowed to reopen.

Anne Rodella of the Kirby Center said the staff has been trying to figure out how to get some activity going again in the popular facility.

However, Newman said, “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Newman said national reports show that one in four businesses will not survive the pandemic-forced closure.

“The math is a little scary,” he said. “But some businesses are reopening and many are sharing ideas.”

Newman also noted that the Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market is scheduled to open at the end of June. He said only farmers will be allowed to operate stands — no food service or craft vendors. And, he said, all vendors and customers must were protective facial masks.

“But it is comforting to know that on Public Square on Thursdays that our farmers will be there,: Newman said.

Newman and Maday said the need now is to focus on how members can work with other entities to help craft a more effective response as the county moves into recovery stage.

Rodella said that the Kirby Center seats 1,600, but according to the governor’s reopening plan, the maximum number of people that can be allowed inside is 250. Maday asked if that rule can be changed.

“It’s ridiculous,” Maday said.

Theodore B. Wampole, Jr., executive director of Visit Luzerne County, said he has had a few meeting with a small group regarding an idea to hold some sort of event. He did not give specifics, but said more discussions are planned and an announcement could come soon.

Wampole and Newman also pitched the new Luzerne County Ready Pledge that signals participating businesses are being proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are ready to safely do business again.

According to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Luzerne County Ready Pledge was launched to communicate a commitment made by businesses of all sizes to protect the health, safety, and well-being of their employees and customers.

Being Luzerne County Ready means that all federal, state, and local public health guidelines are being followed at any location with the Luzerne County Ready designation, which can be identified by printed and digital signage.

These guidelines include following proper social distancing, sanitation, and cleaning protocols, and will enable our community to continue to be a great place to live, work, and play.

Local businesses can walk through the steps needed to become Luzerne County Ready online at luzernecountyready.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.