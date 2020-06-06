9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Luzerne County; no new deaths

June 6, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,791 and the death toll remains at 157.

In Lackawanna County, there are now 1,579 confirmed cases and 187 deaths; in Monroe County, there are 1,338 cases and 102 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 701 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,086. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 45 new deaths.

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 435,122 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,056 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,793 cases among employees, for a total of 18,849 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,092 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,703 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.