Police: Naked man found watering flowers in front yard

June 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

ROSS TWP. — A man wearing only boots and a green beanie-style hat in the front yard of his Broadway Road home was charged by state police at Shickshinny with open lewdness.

Troopers responded to a report that a naked man wearing boots and a hat was walking along the road at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

When troopers arrived, they encountered a naked man wearing boots and a hat watering flowers standing near the driveway of the home, approximately 15 feet from the public road, according to court records.

State police identified the man as Leonard Joseph Karasek, 55.

As troopers parked the cruiser, Karasak ran down the driveway and into his home. He later emerged wearing clothes, court records say.

Court records say Karasak was intoxicated and admitted to being outside naked because it was his yard.

Karasak was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Wyoming on charges of disorderly conduct and open lewdness. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.