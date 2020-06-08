Macy’s reopens at Wyoming Valley Mall

June 8, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News, Top Stories
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Macy’s Department Store at the Wyoming Valley Mall reopened on Monday.

According to a post on the mall’s Facebook site, Macy’s will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New protocols will be followed to keep workers and customers safe.

Macy’s was allowed to reopen because it has its own entrance doors. The other stores have not reopened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JCPenney, which also has its own entrance doors, has not announced when it will reopen at the mall.

The mall is owned by GS Mortgage Securities Trust.

Check back for updates.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.