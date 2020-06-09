Several bridge projects underway in Luzerne County

Construction of the new Division Street Bridge over Solomon Creek in Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre may be completed in 60 to 90 days, township Manager Sam Guesto said Monday.
Several projects to refurbish or replace Luzerne County-owned bridges also are in the works, said county Engineer Lawrence Plesh.
Citing bottlenecks and worrisome detours, residents had pleaded for a new Division Street Bridge since the county demolished the old bridge in 2014 after it partially collapsed into the creek.
Luzerne County officials agreed to use $1.675 million from a community development fund to build the new one that will be owned by Hanover Township. Because half of the span falls in Wilkes-Barre, the city agreed to share responsibility for plowing and maintaining it, Guesto said.
Contractor Fabcor Inc. has largely completed the bridge support base and is now installing beams across the top that will allow the decking to be added, Guesto said. The contractor had received a waiver to proceed with the project during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, noting completion of the span will help with emergency response and, if necessary, evacuations during flooding.
“The project is moving along and progressing very well,” Guesto said.
County bridges
Plans are proceeding to address three deteriorated, county-owned bridges with funding from the $5 vehicle registration fee and state match — West Liberty Street in Hanover Township, East County Road in Hollenback Township and the Hillside Road Bridge in Kingston Township, Plesh said.
The county should be seeking bids soon for a superstructure replacement of the West Liberty Street Bridge, he said. The county can’t lock in a contractor until UGI Energy Services obtains a permit to perform work on a gas line at the site, he said.
The 52-foot West Liberty span over Solomon Creek must be addressed because a routine inspection last year prompted a reduction of its weight limit from 16 tons to 3 tons, preventing crossing by school buses, fire trucks and ambulances, Plesh said.
Designs are almost finished for replacement of the Hollenback Township bridge, he said. The county also must obtain a state Department of Environmental Protection permit. The project should be ready for bid in the fall, he said.
Replacement of the Hillside Road Bridge in Kingston Township is in preliminary design and will require environmental clearance and other approvals before bids can be obtained, he said.
Work also is pending on several other aging county bridges that will be funded by various state and federal sources, Plesh said Monday.
These bridges, according to Plesh:
• Three spans on Honey Hole Road in Butler Township
• Walp Road Bridge in Sugarloaf Township
• Market Street Bridge in Salem Township
• Karchner’s Road Bridge in Nescopeck Township
• A different, smaller bridge on West Liberty Street in Hanover Township.
Plesh also expects to seek bids by the end of the month to complete rehabilitation work on the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River, which was downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit last month due to various issues found in an inspection.
He reiterated this bridge still meets safety requirements. The weight limit imposed by the county and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was designed to reduce further damage until the county can figure out what repairs will cost and identify funding, he said.
The bid will reveal the cost, which had been estimated at as high as several million dollars, Plesh said.
“The number will determine how we proceed because I don’t have the funds to do a major rehab,” Plesh said.
The state may be willing to help fund the project, but that option is “problematic” because the state would have to postpone another planned project elsewhere in its roster to free up the funds for this one, he has said.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.