June 9, 2020 Times Leader News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Miller’s Ale House on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard has officially reopened their patio seating for diners, starting on Tuesday.

The restaurant announced the news via Facebook early Tuesday morning, saying that they would be opening up for dine-in at 4 p.m.

While the indoor dining room at Miller’s is yet to reopen with Luzerne County still in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery process, area restaurants are allowed to open up for outdoor seating while the county is still in the yellow phase.

According to the Miller’s Ale House website, all opening locations will be subject to health and social distancing regulations, including masks on all employees, disposable menus, extensive cleaning of high-contact surfaces and limited occupancy.