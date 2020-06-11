New Jersey fugitive charged with attempted homicide captured at Plains hotel

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Highland Park, N.J., wanted for a shooting that injured a man in New Brunswick, N.J., last month was captured at a hotel in Plains Township on Wednesday.

Authorities say James Ward, 21, was arrested at Woodspring Suites on Bear Creek Boulevard by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Search warrants were executed for a hotel room and a vehicle, Plains Township police reported.

According to news releases from the Middle County, N.J., prosecutors office, Ward was charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of a 27-year-old man outside an apartment building on Phelps Avenue in New Brunswick on May 17.

Ward was arraigned as a fugitive from justice and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. An extradition hearing will be scheduled in Luzerne County Court.