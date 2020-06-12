WB’s Brown to create civilian advisory board for police department

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown on Thursday announced the creation of a citizen advisory board to work with police in improving community relations.

Brown disclosed his plans at the start of city council’s work session to establish a seven-member board that has the approval of the police administration and union.

“I feel this is going to address some of the issues that we’re currently dealing with and also be a way that we could more or less build up trust and also the board can have communication between the police and the citizens,” Brown told council.

The issues referred to the demonstrations Black Lives Matter have held in the city and around the world to protest racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Brown said he would be accepting application for board, but offered few specifics other than to say he can act without council’s approval and met with police administration and the police officers’ union, the Wilkes-Barre Police Benevolent Association, earlier in the day.

“We are all in agreement that this is the way that we should go,” Brown said.

Brown also informed council that the city would be looking for funding to buy body cameras for police officers.

The announcement of the board caught councilwoman Beth Gilbert McBride by surprise. She drafted an ordinance to establish a citizen police review board that’s been provided to council,the PBA and the administration for comment.

Gilbert McBride credited Angel Jirau of the Spanish American Leaders Serving All or SALSA and others with first raising the need for a review board to council.

“After speaking with black and brown folks in our community I understand the dire need for this board,” Gilbert McBride read a prepared statement to council. She said its implementation was neither an insult nor an indictment against the police department.

“Unfortunately now is not the time to ignore long festering issues in our community. Now is the time to finally focus on the black community and give our community what they’ve been seeking for years, reform once and for all,” Gilbert McBride said.

Whether it becomes law remains to be seen as those who protect and serve preferred the public to offer advice instead of having the authority to investigate allegations of misconduct under the proposed ordinance.

After the meeting Gilbert said of the advisory board, “I don’t think we should stop there.”

Her ordinance serves a different purpose and she wants to make sure council, the administration, police and the community are afforded the opportunity to have their say about it.

“Anyone who wants to offer input, my ears are open,” Gilbert McBride said.

For the most part callers who made it through a long wait to address council meeting remotely due to the coronavirus supported the ordinance and said the advisory board lacked the power to bring about change.

“My concern about the advisory board would be that it would have no actual authority,” said caller Mark Shaffer.

But a letter from the city police retirees’ association read by council chairman Bill Barrett opposed the creation of a review board.

Other agencies can have oversight of the department and what happened in Minneapolis hasn’t occurred in Wilkes-Barre, retired Capt. Robert Mitchell said in the letter. The review board would cause great harm, Mitchell said. “If something is not broken, don’t try to fix it,” he said.

Barrett, a former city police chief, read another letter from Officer James Conmy, president of the PBA, that called for proceeding slowly and deliberately on the creation of a review board.

“In a limited review of police review boards as well as the language in councilwoman Gilbert McBride’s proposed ordinance we saw components that caused us some concern,” the PBA’s letter said.

The union said it felt the need for more discussion on it in order to avoid costly and unnecessary lawsuits. In addition, within the department’s standard operating procedures there is an internal affairs component that’s been successful in addressing complaints against an officer, the letter said.

“The PBA is willing to discuss any initiative designed to enhance the relationship between our officers and the community we are honored to serve and protect. We simply request that you do not take any official action on the review board in the immediate future,” the letter said.

Barrett further explained the role of the advisory board.

“It’s not an investigating board. It will work closely with the police administration to bring forward any initiatives that would improve relationships between the police and the community,” Barrett said.

Barrett added that he expected this to be the last of council’s online meeting. Next month’s combined work session and public meeting would be in City Hall, he said.

In its official business, council approved the disposal of outdated records from the Office of Community Development and the Redevelopment Authority. It also approved the purchase of a vehicle exhaust extraction system for the Hollenback fire station at a cost of $43,900.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.