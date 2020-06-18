Scranton man facing attempted homicide charge in Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE — City police have charged a Scranton man with criminal attempt to commit homicide in a shooting on McLean Street where a pregnant woman suffered two gunshot wounds earlier this year.

Police allege Damel Latiek Wright, 21, of Herbert Street, and three other men showed up in front of 212 McLean St. intending to fight Savon Collins.

Collins stood behind a pregnant woman at the front door when Wright and another man discharged multiple rounds from firearms, striking the woman in a finger and leg, court records say.

Police said they recovered 19 shell casings in front of 216 McLean St., 10 casings from a .40-caliber firearm and nine casings from a 9mm firearm.

At the time of the shooting, a woman holding an infant was inside the residence, which was struck at least seven times by spent rounds.

An adjacent house was struck at least five times.

Wright was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of Mary Street in Scranton on April 19.

Wright is facing 10 counts of aggravated assault and five counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person in Luzerne County Court.

Police on Wednesday filed the same charges adding a single count of of criminal attempt to commit homicide against Wright.

As of Thursday morning, Wright has not been arraigned on the latest charges.