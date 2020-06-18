Police: Alleged drug dealer on phone while being chased

NANTICOKE — An alleged drug dealer continued to talk on his cell phone as empty heroin and fentanyl packets fell from a bag he was carrying while being chased on foot by a state police trooper on Wednesday.

Gerald Garcia Madison, 48, of State Street, Nanticoke, was arrested after a struggle with troopers near Cocoa Hut at South Main and Espy streets in Nanticoke.

Troopers planned to execute search warrants for Madison’s vehicle and his place of business, Full Plate Clothing, on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township at the same time.

After Madison was observed driving away from his residence in a Kia Sedona, he noticed he was being followed and initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended behind Cocoa Hut, according to court records.

Madison refused to stay inside the vehicle and fled on foot carrying a plastic shopping bag, court records say.

State police in court records say Madison continued to talk on his cell phone during the foot chase as empty heroin and fentanyl packets fell from the bag he eventually tossed.

Troopers allegedly recovered 78 Alprazolam tablets, eight bags of rubber bands and a cardboard box filled with empty packets used to package heroin and fentanyl from the shopping bag.

A search of the clothing store, located in a strip mall near Saint Marys Road, uncovered 49 bags of crack cocaine and nine bags of methamphetamine, court records say.

Troopers searched Madison’s vehicle allegedly finding 614 heroin and fentanyl packets, 28 grams of loose heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale and numerous heroin and fentanyl packets.

Madison was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Halesey jailed Madison at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail due to an extensive criminal record.

A records check showed Madison served time in state prison on drug delivery convictions in Lackawanna County and served 18 months probation for selling counterfeit clothing in Lehigh County.