Democrat Wegman will face Meuser in 9th Congressional District

June 24, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Berks County dentist and farmer Dr. Gary Wegman has won the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District and he will now go on to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Meuser in November.

According to results listed on the Pennsylvania Department of State website, Wegman received 27,451 votes to narrowly defeat challenger Susan Quick who totaled 26,385 votes.

Meuser, R-Dallas, is seeking his second term in Congress. He was unopposed in the primary and received 77,350 votes.

Wegman, a Berks County dentist and 5th generation farmer, is a lifelong resident of Berks County. He said he is running for Congress because he “believes that we can’t afford the ‘politics as usual’ that has led to the gridlock and bad ideas in Washington/

“Ideas that have ignored and left behind the people in our region while politicians and special interests have prospered,” Wegman said.

As a 36-year medical professional and a small business owner, Wegman is highlighting the rising cost of prescription medications and health insurance, as well as the need for infrastructure investment and support for 9th District agricultural communities.

When asked for comment, Wegman said that he is “humbled and honored” at the support that he received during the election.

“The people of the 9th District are looking for real solutions to the real issues that they face — not more politics of division,” Wegman said. “I am looking forward to working with our entire community to bring living wage jobs and affordable healthcare to hard-working Americans.”

9th Congressional District

Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District encompasses all of Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, as well as parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County.

