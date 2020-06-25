Third person charged in Wilkes-Barre slashing

WILKES-BARRE — City police have charged a third person in a slashing on Simpson Street where a woman suffered lacerations to her face earlier this year.

Myesha Upshur, 26, of Brookside Street, Wilkes-Barre, allegedly held a car door closed preventing the victim from escaping as she was being slashed inside a vehicle on March 16.

According to the criminal complaints:

The victim told police she was contacted by her ex-boyfriend, Malik Macon, asking to meet because she was relocating to Georgia.

When the victim arrived on Simpson Street, Macon got out of a white Nissan and entered the victim’s car.

Macon told the victim to drive down the street and pull over.

Macon exited the victim’s car saying, “Now you got to deal with that,” the complaints say.

The victim told police as soon as Macon exited her vehicle on the passenger side, Jocelyn Rodriguez opened the driver’s side door. The victim attempted to crawl over the seat but Upshur held the passenger side door closed as Rodriguez slashed her face with a knife, the complaint say.

Police were notified of the slashing when the victim went to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Upshur was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on two counts each of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of criminal conspiracy to commit reckless endangering. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Rodriguez was arrested March 17 at her Carlisle Street residence and charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of reckless endangerment. She was released from the county correctional facility when she posted $100,000 bail on May 12.

An arrest warrant was issued for Macon on March 19 charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He has not been captured.