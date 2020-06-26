8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 2 more deaths

June 26, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported eight new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two additional deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,891 and the death count is at 176.

In Lackawanna County, there are 1,662 confirmed cases and 202 deaths; Monroe County, there are 1,391 cases and 108 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 600 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 84,370. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

here are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,395 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

