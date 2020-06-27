DEP: More gnats this year than usual

June 27, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

Agency is currently spraying to control pesky insects

By Joe Soprano [email protected]

If you feel you have been bothered more by gnats this spring and summer than in previous years, you’re not alone.

And what’s more, you’re probably not wrong either.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on its Facebook page this past week that it is aware of an increase in the black fly – commonly know as gnats – population in the northeast portion of the state.

Weather conditions this year have been conducive to producing large populations of the flies, according to the post.

DEP has been treating the north branch of the Susquehanna River and will resume treatments of other river systems and local streams in early July to try and control the larval population.

However, adult black flies that are already flying are likely to persist for their natural life span of up to 20 to 30 days.

DEP also offered some tips for dealing with the little nuisances

• Apply insect repellent, preferably with DEET, before going outdoors

• Wear hats or netting around your face to prevent the gnats from flying into your eyes and nose

• Wear long sleeves and pants outside to protect your skin

• Use products to help ward off gnats, such as vapor rub ointments, punk sticks, lavender oil and lemon grass oil

The Pennsylvania Black Fly Suppression Program currently conducts control work in 35 counties, including Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties.

Area residents who are experiencing a black fly-related problem or have a complaint can report the issue online at tinyurl.com/y9yexf9g or call your local DEP office for more information.

Black flies, at about 1/8 inch in length, are much smaller than a house fly. They are often referred to as gnats and they have the annoying habit of swarming around the heads of people on warm days. Swatting them is useless as they are quick to return, often flying into people’s eyes and sometimes delivering a painful and itchy bite.