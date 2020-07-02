With ceremony canceled, lone wreath at Wyoming Monument honors fallen heroes

WYOMING — A solitary wreath was placed Thursday at the Wyoming Monument in memory of the 340 American men, women and children who died in the battle and massacre of Wyoming.
Marcella Starr, president of the Wyoming Monument Association, placed the silk wreath at the historic site.
For only the second time in its 142-year history, ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was announced earlier this year by the Wyoming Commemorative Association and the Wyoming Monument Association.
”It was a difficult decision to cancel the July 4 event,” Starr said. “This would have been the 142nd year for the gathering.”
Starr said both the Wyoming Monument Association and the Wyoming Commemorative Association agreed that they did not want to be portrayed as being irresponsible for holding the annual ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Neither organization would have any control over social distancing and the mandatory use of protective masks,” Starr said. “Each year approximately up to 1,000 people attend the event.”
Starr said both organizations look forward to next year’s event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, 2021.
For additional information, go to the Wyoming Commemorative Association’s Facebook page.
The Wyoming Commemorative Association was founded in 1878 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Wyoming (also known as the Wyoming Valley Massacre). This American Revolutionary War battle was fought on July 3, 1778
The battle
From the website revolutionarywar.us:
The Battle of Wyoming, also known as the Wyoming Massacre, was an encounter between American Patriots and Loyalists accompanied by Iroquois raiders that took place in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania.
After the battle, settlers claimed that the Iroquois raiders had hunted and killed fleeing Patriots, before using ritual torture against 30 to 40 who had surrendered, until they died.
Armies: American Forces was commanded by Col. Zebulon Butler and consisted of about 360 Soldiers. British Forces was commanded by Col. John Butler and consisted of about 574 Soldiers and Indians.
Casualties: American casualties were estimated to be 340 killed and 5 to 20 captured. British casualties were estimated to be 3 killed and 8 wounded.
Outcome: The result of the battle was a British-Iroquois victory. The battle was part of the Northern Theater 1778-82.
Aftermath
Col. Butler claimed that his force took 227 scalps, burned 1,000 houses, and drove off 1,000 cattle plus many sheep and hogs. The Seneca Indians were angered from the accusations of atrocities they said they had not committed.
Later that year, Joseph Brant, under the command of Butler, further retaliated in the Cherry Valley massacre.
Reports of the massacres of prisoners and atrocities at Wyoming infuriated the American public. Afterward, Col. Thomas Hartley arrived with his additional Continental Regiment to defend the valley to try to harvest the crops. They were joined by a few militia companies, including that of Denison, who violated his parole to join the force.
In September, Hartley and Denison ascended the east branch of the Susquehanna with 130 soldiers, destroying Indian villages as far as Tioga and recovering a large amount of plunder taken during the raid. They skirmished with the hostile Indians and withdrew when they learned that Joseph Brant was assembling a large force at Unadilla.
Decision
In a Times Leader story earlier this year, association President Frank Conyngham said the group waited until after Memorial Day to see the status of restrictions.
Given the large crowd which attends — many of whom are seated close together under a tent — as well as the large number of veterans and community groups, social distancing would have been difficult if not impossible, a release from the association said.
Construction on the monument — which marks the gravesite for bones of victims — began in July 1833 but was suspended due to a lack of funds when the monument reached 20 feet. Construction resumed in 1841 when the Ladies Luzerne Monumental Association, which became the Wyoming Monument Association in 1860, raised money to complete the memorial at a cost of $8,000.
The gathering is a tradition that goes back to 1878 — the centennial of the Battle of Wyoming.
On the 100th anniversary of the battle on July 3, 1878, a commemoration service drew more than 50,000 to hear the main speaker for the event, U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes.
