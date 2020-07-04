8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

PLAINS TWP. — Forever holding hands.

Dr. Joseph Mattioli and his wife, Dr. Rose Mattioli, loved their community, auto racing, their friends and family.

And most of all, they loved each other.

In July of 2010, Doc and Dr. Rose saved the Wyoming Monument by donating $100,000 to repair the structure.

I stood in the kitchen of their Long Pond home and watched Doc write the check to the Wyoming Monument Association. Rose, as always, was at his side.

And while we talked — in fact every time we talked — Doc and Rose held hands.

“I’m afraid to let go,” Doc told me. “She might run away.”

Theirs is a love story that is forever. Because of their love, the Mattiolis left an everlasting mark on the region and the world.

The Mattiolis, owners of Pocono Raceway and philanthropists extraordinaire, were as in love every day as they were in 1948 when they ran away and got married.

They met in March 1948 and got married six months later. Was it love at first sight?

“I don’t know about that,” Rose told me. “He was the freshest guy I ever met.”

They laughed often. They lived a life full of struggles and success. And they shared much of their good fortune to better the community.

They met while attending Temple University; he would become a dentist and she a podiatrist.

“I liked the wiggle in her walk,” Doc said.

“Every Saturday night was date night,” he said. “We were always very busy with school. So on this one Saturday date we went to Baltimore and got married. I already had the license.”

They married “officially” in 1950.

Their parents never knew about the “first” marriage — performed by a Lutheran minister in Baltimore. The second wedding was in the Catholic Church.

Doc learned to fly an airplane. He and Rose built a golf course. They helped build the Camelback ski resort near Tannersville in the Poconos. And then they bought some land — Pocono Laurel Lake. They turned it into a 300-lot development and sold all of the lots.

The Mattiolis spent millions to resurrect and reconstruct the Pocono Raceway. In 1990 and continuing for 10 years, some $3 million a year was spent on improvements for racers and fans alike.

Doc and Rose talked about their incredible life together and the numerous donations they had made to institutions and organizations in the region.

“It makes us feel good — really,” Rose said. “We care about our neighborhood.”

For instance, they gave $1 million to Stroudsburg to beautify the downtown. Doc and Rose told me about the time they were driving through Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and liked what they saw and wanted to see Stroudsburg look the same.

“They put up planters with pink flowers in the spring and they placed park benches and fancy garbage receptacles,” Doc said. “And at Christmas time they really make the main street look great.”

The Mattiolis gave $1.5 million to the Pocono Medical Center and $1 million to East Stroudsburg University. Another $1 million was given to the Lehigh Valley Medical Center. The top two students in each of four Pocono area high schools receive scholarships from a fund set up by the Mattioli family.

And then Doc and Rose talked about their three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They smiled as they talked about each and every one.

I asked Doc and Rose what would they want people they have never met to know about them?

“We’re just ordinary people,” Rose said. “We like people and we want to help where we can. Life is so beautiful if you give it a chance.”

Doc agreed and said, “I’m very fortunate to be able to have lived a long life and be married to the love of my life for 62 years.”

As he said it, they were still holding hands.

Doc and Rose are together again and I am sure they are holding hands once more.