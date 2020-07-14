Fire chief gives thanks for support, return of flags

Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz, left, is seen in a file photo. Times Leader file photo

Editor’s note: Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz submitted this letter on Monday after stolen flags were recovered and suspects identified. Because the letter is timely and directly related to a daily news story, we chose to publish it here in the news section with a link to the story, rather than on the editorial page.

***

Recently, an unfortunate series of thefts occurred in which American, prisoner of war and fire department specialty flags were taken from their place at the Hanover Township Fire Department, as well as other locations around the area. These thefts left a wound that will not heal quickly.

Our fire department, however, would like to take a moment to thank our community and others for the outpouring of support they have shown. These acts of the American spirit, in this truly troubling time, made it easier to cope with the theft of our property.

From the onset, we received several large American flags to fly in front of our department headquarters. Each flag that was given to us had a special meaning and a story of American pride to go along with it. We wish we could pass those stories along to all of the Wyoming Valley; however, it would have to be a special edition for the newspaper. It is imperative we mention American pride, without a doubt, runs deep in our area and we are proud to be a part of it. Our department promises to proudly fly the flags in honor and memory of those who served and sacrificed so we can enjoy the freedoms of this great nation.

It is unfortunate that those responsible for the thefts do not realize what the flag stands for, or maybe they do not care to know. Undoubtedly those that served, and their relatives have endured death, pain and suffering which has allowed us and continues to allow us the opportunity to be free. We hope that the justice system provides a punishment which allows those responsible time to think about what freedom means, what the flag means and represents. The hope exists that they will be truly sorry for their actions.

Our police department, in conjunction with information they were provided, made short work of these unfortunate thefts. We truly appreciate the outstanding effort by everyone.

We have since received our flags back. The fire department specialty flag, which flew in honor of two members that recently passed away, received minor damage. The flag is out for repair and will once again fly over our fire department headquarters upon its return.

In closing, we again cannot thank everyone enough for their showing of generosity and support. Our department is extremely satisfied at the quick conclusion of this incident which has allowed us to continue our services, uninterrupted, for each and every person who may be in harm’s way.

Joe Temarantz

Department Chief

Hanover Township Fire and Rescue