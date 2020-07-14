Pittston police arrest man on felony rape charges

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man from Wilkes-Barre after a 13-year-old girl claimed he raped her last year.

Jeffrey S. Andrzejewski, 32, of Spruce Street, remained jailed Tuesday for lack of $250,000 bail after he was arraigned Monday night by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Police arrested Andrzejewski after he claimed the sexual encounter with the girl was consensual.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police initiated an investigation in late May when the girl reported she was sexually assaulted inside an apartment in Riverview Manor in October 2019. The girl was accompanied by her mother when she reported the alleged sexual offenses.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl alleged she was staying at the apartment and doing homework while sitting on a couch as Andrzejewski sat on another couch.

She claimed Andrzejewski kept getting closer to her and she kept moving away from him.

Andrzejewski took books from the girl’s hands and began kissing her, the complaint says.

The girl told the forensic interviewer she kept telling Andrzejewski “No,” and he placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming as he raped her, according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint stated the girl reported Andrzejewski stopped when he received a text message or a phone call to help carry in groceries from another person who resides at the apartment.

She told authorities Andrzejewski was aware she was 13-years-old at the time because another boy residing in the apartment was the same age as her.

Police questioned Andrzejewski on Monday when he claimed the sexual encounter was consensual. He told police they began talking about pornography and the girl told him she had been with older men and grabbed his genitals that aroused him, the complaint says.

Andrzejewski, the complaint says, told police he believed the girl was 15-years-old.