Wilkes-Barre teen dies in I-81 wreck

July 14, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Troy Bunnell | Times Leader

PITTSTON TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed one fatality in a crash on Tuesday that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 South for hours.

I-81 was closed off temporarily after a car traveling northbound on I-81 near the Dupont exit lost control and went over the center median, flipping a number of times before coming to rest in the southbound lane of I-81.

Zyier Spruell, 18, of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead after he was ejected from the vehicle. Jayda Barber and Santalena Lundy, both 26 and from Wilkes-Barre, were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley with suspected serious injuries. Both Barber, who was driving the car, and Lundy were wearing their seatbelts, according to the state police report.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. I-81 South was shut down from Exit 175B (315 North/Dupont) to Exit 178 (Bear Creek/Dupont). The northbound lanes also were affected by slowdowns.

The incident was cleared at 7:46 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death of Spruell will be conducted on Wednesday by the Luzerne County Coroner’s office.