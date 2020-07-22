Federal grand jury indicts Swoyersville man on drug trafficking, firearm offenses

July 22, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

SCRANTON — A federal grand jury in Scranton indicted a man from Swoyersville on drug trafficking offenses while in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Michael Angelo Marchese, 28, allegedly conspired to distribute in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine between April and May, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Marchese was in possession of a Ruger .380-caliber handgun and ammunition as a convicted felon, the news release says.

A grand jury indicted Marchese on Tuesday.

Marchese has been jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility since his arrest by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force on May 5.

According to police, drug agents were conducting surveillance of an apartment in the 200 block of Watkins Street. Two people who exited the apartment drove away and were later stopped.

Authorities said a quantity of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment resulting in the discovery and seizure of quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, more than $2,500 and a handgun, authorities said.