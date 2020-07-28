Plymouth police captured New Jersey homicide suspect

NEWPORT TWP. — Township police arrested Skyler Roy Coleman on allegations he violently shook a 2-month-old boy casing serous injuries to the infant’s brain and cervical spine, including what a pediatrician described as “too many to count’ retinal hemorrhages to one eye, according to court records.

Police allege Coleman, 23, inflicted the injuries to the infant inside a residence on West Kirmar Avenue from March 2019 to June 2019. Coleman relocated to an apartment on Clifton Drive, Bloomsburg, since the alleged incidents.

The infant’s mother told police she had to take the baby from Coleman several times because he would cradle the baby tight and shake or bounce the baby whenever the infant would cry. She described Coleman’s actions with the baby were “too rough” and she had to remind Coleman to support the baby’s head when he held the infant, court records say.

Police said the infant has been receiving medical care at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with the possibility of permanent Cerebral Palsy due to bleeding of the brain.

Coleman was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police said emergency medical technicians responded to the West Kirmar Avenue residence on May 5, 2019, when the infant stopped breathing. The baby began breathing when the mother blew into the infant’s mouth.

The mother told police she was in the kitchen when Coleman came running inside holding the baby saying there was something wrong. When the mother rubbed the baby’s chest and blew into the mouth, the grandmother called 911 prompting the response by emergency medical technicians.

Police said the baby was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

The mother followed up with a visit to a pediatrician on May 14, 2019, when the doctor noted the baby’s head had enlarged since the emergency room visit nine days earlier. The mother reported the baby had unexplained vomiting that continued for several days after May 5, 2019.

Emergency medical technicians again responded to the residence on June 7, 2019, when the baby stopped breathing. The mother told police Coleman was dressing the baby who was crying when he gave the infant to her saying, “I can’t do this,” the complaint says.

The mother claimed an undershirt was around the baby’s neck when Coleman gave her the infant.

Police said the infant was initially taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley and flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville due to the extent of injuries.

A program director for the Pediatric Residency and Child Abuse Team at Geisinger told police the infant sustained a ligament injury to the cervical spine, head and brain trauma and “too many to count” retinal hemorrhages to one eye. Police noted in the complaint the pediatrician noted the baby sustained the injuries by “being violently shaken on more than one occasion” caused by a non-accidental head trauma.

The mother told police Coleman apologized for making her life a mess and admitted to “bouncing” the baby prior to the May 5 and June 7 incidents, the complaint says.