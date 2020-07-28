Police: Woman discharges firearm endangering nurse

July 28, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Kaitlyn M. Cleary, 26, on charges she discharged a round from a firearm while walking toward’s a nurse in the area of East Hollenback and Madison streets early Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint:

A nurse employed by Bayada Nurses left a client’s residence and was inside her vehicle parked at the intersection at about 5 a.m. While the nurse was arranging her work equipment, she noticed a woman, identified as Cleary, walk towards her.

The nurse noticed Cleary was holding a firearm she discharged while aiming at the pavement. The nurse saw sparks and quickly drove away calling 911 from a gasoline service station on North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers searched the area finding Cleary sitting on a porch of a residence in the 200 block of Madison Street where she was arrested.

Police said Cleary was wearing the same shirt as described by the nurse, the complaint says.

Cleary appeared to be under the influence, police allege, as she displayed slurred speech and was jumpy.

Police located a spent 9mm shell casing near the intersection and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in the rear of the residence where Cleary was arrested, the complaint says.

Cleary was evaluated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on one count of recklessly endangering another person, and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.