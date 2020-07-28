State police: Casino patron blew nose mucus at security

July 28, 2020
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
PLAINS TWP. — A man from Pringle is facing disorderly conduct and harassment charges after he allegedly blew nose fluid at security personnel inside the Mohegan Sun Casino earlier this month.

State police Bureau of Gaming Enforcement charged Donald Smith, 57, with four counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of harassment and a single count of public drunkenness. The charges were filed Tuesday with District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township.

According to a news release, Smith was inside the casino and involved in a verbal confrontation with beverage staff in the center bar area at about 10:50 p.m. on July 15.

Casino security attempted to escort Smith off the property.

Smith became belligerent and appeared to be under the influence, the news release says.

As Smith walked towards an elevator, state police alleged he began to blow his own nose fluid at security personnel.

Smith was knocked unconscious when he was taken to the floor and suffered a facial injury.

After Smith awakened, he became combative and had to be physically restrained, the news release says.

State police said Smith was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.