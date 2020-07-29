Police: Man assaulted during robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating a robbery on Warren Street early Wednesday morning when a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious.

Police said the victim reported hearing a noise on the first floor of his residence just after 2 a.m.

When the victim went to see what caused the noise, he was struck and knocked unconscious by an unknown person.

Police said when the victim awakened, he saw that his roommate’s room was ransacked and items stolen.

By Ed Lewis