Edwardsville police arrest man on allegations he physically assaulted two children

EDWARDSVILLE — A 30-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he physically assaulted two toddlers for various reasons, including kicking one child for walking too slowly, according to court records.

Deron Michael Isaac, address listed as Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, stands accused with assaulting two boys, 3 and 4, from August to November 2019 when the toddlers were taken to a hospital by the mother and a grandparent.

Isaac is not the biological father of the two boys, court records say.

The mother told police she wished she had done something to protect her children but was threatened by Isaac if she reported the alleged assaults and abuse.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police initiated the investigation Nov. 21 when the mother reported Isaac was abusing her two children, six days after she took her 4-year-old son to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Facility on Nov. 15. The child was later transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville due to numerous injuries, including “widespread scalp contusions,” bruises all over his body including the head, nose and eyes.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre by a grandparent on Nov. 16 and was diagnosed with bruises on his body and head trauma, the complaint says.

Prior to the boys being taken to the hospital, Isaac allegedly told the mother the boys sustained injuries when they were wrestling with each other.

Police in the complaint said the injuries suffered by the boys could not be linked to wrestling.

The mother told police she ended her relationship with Isaac but they continued to talk. She explained Isaac began abusing her in August 2019 by dragging her by the hair and took her in the children’s bedroom where he told the children “to stop acting up” or this would happen to them, the complaint says.

She claimed Isaac would get angry fast and lose his temper and she often witnessed him allegedly punch the children.

She described her relationship with Isaac as “messy.”

Isaac would watch the children while the mother was at work and when she returned home, she noticed bruises on her children. When she asked how the children got the bruises, Isaac told her the boys were wrestling, the complaint says.

In unrelated cases, Isaac was charged by Wilkes-Barre police on allegations he robbed a woman in the area of South Meade Street and Puritan Lane on Dec. 1, 2018. Isaac was accused of approaching a woman and shoving his elbow against her throat stealing her jacket and $100, court records say.

Court records say prosecutors withdrew a felony robbery charge against Isaac, who pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to nine months probation on Nov. 14, 2019.

Isaac was sentenced in September 2016 to one-year in jail when he pleaded guilty to starving two dogs to death inside a Bowman Street, Wilkes-Barre, home in June 2014, court records say.

Isaac was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $40,000 bail.