Luzerne County manager releases statement on inmate video release

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri released a statement Wednesday in response to a Wilkes-Barre man’s social media posting of in-prison video showing the handling of inmate Shaheen Mackey before he was transported to the hospital.

Pedri recalled his viewing of the video in June 2018.

“It was heartbreaking to watch the footage inside of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, and to subsequently learn of Mr. Mackey’s tragic passing. As soon as we learned of the incident, we referred the matter to the District Attorney,” Pedri wrote.

Pedri also noted the county and prison have “taken a number of steps” since the incident, including implementation of:

• More thorough medical screening upon intake

• Increased training for corrections officers around detecting and responding to inmate medical episodes

• Enhanced reporting protocols.

“We are also consistently reviewing internal LCCF regulations for other additional prospective changes,” Pedri said.

Further comment would not be appropriate because the matter is still subject to ongoing litigation, Pedri said.

