Crestwood joins growing rank of local districts starting all-remote

August 13, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
Crestwood Superintendent Bob Mehalick announced the district will conduct all lessons by full-remote learning until at least Oct. 1 in a video posted online.

WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood joins a growing list of local school districts dropping hybrid plans in favor of all-remote learning for the start of the school year.

Superintendent Bob Mehalick posted a video online making the announcement that education will be remote-only until at least Oct. 1. He cited recent additional guidance issued by the state department of education and the department of health.

“This guidance has altered our previous plans,” Mehalick said, referring to earlier announcements of having both full in-class and cyber options for families. “All our students will be taught through virtual learning platforms while they remain home.”

During September, the district will “continually review and consider recommendations made by the entities responsible for our guidance.” The guidance, coupled with data about infections in the county, will be used in deciding whether the district can switch to a hybrid model in October, and eventually to traditional in-person learning for all students.

The move to all remote does not affect students who have already opted for the district’s cyber academy arranged this summer through online learning company Edmentum. “Families that are enrolled in the cyber academy are still enrolled in the cyber academy,” Mehalick said.

He promised additional information about how the full-remote system will work in coming days.

Hazleton Area School District opted to start with a full-remote system at least for the first few weeks. Wyoming Valley West had announced plans for a hybrid system, but at a Tuesday virtual board meeting Superintendent Dave Tosh announced new data on COVID-19 infections coupled with the new state guidance prompted the re-opening committee to recommend going full-remote to at least Oct. 9.

Crestwood’s switch comes on the heels of a discovery Monday that a contracted worker at the secondary center tested positive for COVID-19.

