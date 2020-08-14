Long-delayed Hazleton homicide case will see trial at arena

WILKES-BARRE — Two possible trial dates have been picked for the long-delayed trial of Gene Hawkins, who is likely to see his trial occur at the Mohegan Sun Arena due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawkins, 50, is accused of killing Lashaun Overton, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y., during a dispute outside a Hazleton apartment building in September 2015. Hawkins was taken into custody shortly after Overton’s death, and has remained locked up ever since due to a series of continuances in the case.

Hawkins was most recently set to go to trial in late April of this year, but things changed as a result of the global health crisis, which led to the closure of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Court records filed on Thursday show Luzerne County Judge Tina Polachek Gartley set potential trial dates for Hawkins’ case for either Oct. 23 of this year or Feb. 1, 2021, with an order to come later regarding which date will be selected.

Which date will be picked depends on the availability of the Mohegan Sun Arena, which the county intends to use to conduct socially distant trials. Hawkins’ case is not the only one which will go to trial in the same place where the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins play; former Wilkes-Barre police officer Robert Collins will go to trial before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Oct. 19 at the arena.

Witnesses in Hawkins’ case say they heard two or three gunshots and saw several people arguing outside the apartment building, located at 21st and Grant streets in Hazleton. Overton allegedly had a knife but did not threaten Hawkins with it, according to police.

Hawkins returned to his apartment, and then came back out, knife in hand, and lunged at Overton, stabbing him in the chest, police say. Overton died shortly after at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Hawkins has been locked up at the county jail without bail since his arrest.

