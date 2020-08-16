9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County

August 16, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings Luzerne County’s total cases to 3,607; the death count remains at 185.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 1,963 cases and 212 deaths; Monroe County has 1,667 cases and 125 deaths.

