North Branch Land Trust holds drive-thru dinner

August 16, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories

By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Cars pull into the Westmoreland Club’s drive-thru to receive their meals at Sunday’s fundraiser for the North Branch land Trust. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>Members of the North Branch Land Trust present a photo to representatives from Geisinger, the winner of the Land Trust’s 2020 Community Stewardship Award. From left: Christina Taylor, Deno Pantelakos, Paul Lumia, Lissa Bryan-Smith, Ron Beer, Cheryl Connolly.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — With the North Branch Land Trust’s plans for its annual fundraising dinner and auction dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving the health and beauty of natural landscapes in the area had to improvise.

Housing dozens of people for a sit-down meal and auction was out of the question. But with a little help from the Westmoreland Club, the Land Trust still managed to pull off an event.

The club’s driveway was converted into a drive-thru, as members of the organization handed out meals to drivers on Sunday afternoon.

“This turned out really well,” said Paul Lumia, the executive director of the North Branch Land Trust. “We had to pivot with everything going on, but we still wanted to find a way to have our dinner.”

Leading into Sunday’s fundraiser, the Land Trust held their annual auction online, with bids starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday night.

“We raised around $15,000,” Lumia said. “The community has really turned out for us this year.”

Also featured on Sunday was a framed picture taken by Deno Pantelakos and presented to Geisinger, the winners of North Branch Land Trust’s 2020 Community Stewardship Award.

“They promote healthy living, same as we do,” Lumia said. “We’re proud to be partnered with them.”

The partnership between Geisinger and the Land Trust dates back around four years, according to Ron Beer, Geisinger’s chief administrations officer.

“Both Geisinger and North Branch Land Trust want the same thing. We want everyone to be healthy,” Beer said. “It’s an honor to receive this award and this photo today.”

The drive-thru was consistently busy on Sunday, with a steady stream of cars passing through to pick up their pre-ordered meals. The menu included a barbecue chicken dinner, along with a vegetarian option and a kid’s meal.

After grabbing the food, drivers were invited to pull around to the back of the building for a cash raffle, with a $5,000 prize going to one lucky winner, as well as a wine pull. For a $20 donation, customers were allowed to choose a random bottle of wine inside of a brown paper bag. The bottles ranged in value, with a “grand prize” bottle waiting for some lucky customer inside one of the bags.

Workers lined the driveway and the back lot to hand out tickets, bag up the meals and bring them to customers waiting in their car. The whole operation was seamless, and the folks picking up their meals were just happy to help the cause.

“Conserving land and protecting the environment, it’s extremely important,” said Barbara Rogers. Rogers drove in from Bear Creek to pick up her meal. “I’ve gone to a few of their dinners before. … It’s such a good cause.”