Behrens unanimously re-elected county GOP chair

August 17, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — The Republican Party of Luzerne County Sunday unanimously re-elected Justin Behrens as Chairman of the Republican Party of Luzerne County.

“In the year and a half that Justin has been our Chairman we have seen record registration growth of Republicans in Luzerne County, as well as elected a new majority of Republicans to Luzerne County Council for the first time,” said 120th District Chairman Patrick Pribula.

Pribula said under Behrens’ leadership, the county GOP helped both state judicial candidates carry Luzerne County and the organization opened a new headquarters on Kingston Corners.

“And in less than 100 days, Luzerne County will once again carry President Donald Trump to victory with his re-election,” Pribula said.

The Luzerne County Republican Committee re-elected Behrens for a four year term as Chairman.

“In 2016 they told us Luzerne County wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump, and we proved them wrong,” Behrens said. “In 2016 they told us Pennsylvania wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump and Luzerne County carried Donald Trump over the finish line to win Pennsylvania, we proved them wrong. And in 2016, it was said that President Trump had no chance of winning, yet once again we proved them wrong.”

Behrens, in his speech after accepting the position as Chairman, added, “Now in 2020, they are telling us the same stories.” With the help of Luzerne County; Pennsylvania and the United States of America we are going to once again prove people wrong and re-elect President Donald J. Trump to another four year term.”

For more information about the Republican Party of Luzerne County, visit — www.facebook.com/GOPluzerne,​ or contact them at — ​[email protected]​ to get involved.

