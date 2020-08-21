Police seize $300,000 of allegedly stolen vehicles in Hazleton

August 21, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
One of the allegedly stolen vehicles recovered by police this week. Submitted photo

HAZLETON — State Police are looking for information after a joint investigation led to the recovery of “numerous stolen high-end vehicles.”

The investigation was conducted by the Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Division, Pennsylvania State Police Auto Theft Task Force and PSP Troop N Hazleton.

According to a release, two search warrants were executed at 1083 North James St., Hazleton, which led to the seizure of a number of vehicles.

The vehicles include a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2019 Audi Q7, a 2020 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE450 and a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover.

Officers note that some of the vehicles had their VIN altered, and the total value of the vehicles is estimated at more than $300,000.

Those with information are asked to call Trooper Kyle Hnat at 570-963-3156.

