Wilkes-Barre man arrested setting up ‘sex’ date with teen

KINGSTON — Detectives with Kingston and Luzerne County district attorney’s office arrested a man from Wilkes-Barre after he allegedly set up a sex date with a fictitious 15-year-old girl Thursday.

Robert Michael Montigney, 27, was arrested outside his home on Grove Street on allegations he sent a picture of his genitals to the teen girl.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives while on a social media site received a message from a man identified as Montigney just before 6 p.m. Montigney’s first message was “Hi.”

A reply message was sent to Montigney with a phone number to converse by text messages.

In a series of text messages, Montigney asked how old the girl was and requested a picture.

When Montigney received a picture of a girl, he replied, “Very sexy” and asked, “Why u like sex?” the complaint says.

Montigney asked the girl if anyone in the room could see her texting and allegedly sent a picture of his genitals.

The girl asked Montigney what he was doing with his genitals and his response, “U were here I show u what I can do; do I get a sexy pic?” the complaint says.

Detectives responded to Montigney that the girl does not drive and Montigney replied he couldn’t go anywhere and she would have to hike to Wilkes-Barre to see him providing his Grove Street address.

Montigney told the girl, “To let u know I live with my mom but she don’t go in my room and my room has a back door,” the complaint says.

Montigney wrote he would be wearing a gray shirt.

Detectives went to Montigney’s residence and noticed him outside wearing a gray shirt when he was arrested.

During an interview, Montigney admitted to sending a picture of his genitals and attempting to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old girl to have sex, according to the complaint.

Montigney was arraigned Friday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.